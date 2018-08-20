Why There Are Some Positives to Be Taken From Spurs' Current Stadium Crisis

After the disappointment of not signing a single player during the summer transfer window, things got even worse for Tottenham fans as news broke that the opening of their new stadium was going to be delayed. Again.

Health and safety fears have meant that Spurs fans may have to wait until November to see their side play in the new billion pound stadium.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Conventional wisdom would suggest that all this hoo-ha about when Tottenham will be moving into the new stadium will affect performances on the pitch. That the uncertainty over where the club will be playing their home games will affect the side's preparation, as well as changing the atmosphere at Spurs' home games. Manchester City , Arsenal and West Ham all struggled in their first seasons at new grounds, so the same would be expected of Tottenham.

However, there are some ways in which the confusion over Tottenham's new stadium could actually help the side as they try to break their ten year trophy drought.

Firstly, moving to a new stadium mid-season could actually be more advantageous than moving into a new stadium at the start of the season. When Arsenal moved into the Emirates, they not only had to contend with playing in unfamiliar surroundings but also adjusting to a changing squad as it happened - and therefore struggled.



NICOLAS ASFOURI/GettyImages

Tottenham, on the other hand, can get adjusted to the new season at Wembley, iron out any flaws in their game and tactics, and then be settled on the pitch for when they move into the new stadium.





Moving into a new stadium in October or November may also give Tottenham an adrenaline boost in the months in which other sides may be starting to flag.

Another advantage for Tottenham could be the prospect of playing Manchester City at Wembley. The day before Spurs take on the Premier League champions, the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles take on Jacksonville Jaguars at the same stadium. Probably.



IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

This will tear up the pitch and therefore disrupt Man City's fluid passing style. Tottenham aren't a long ball side, but with players such as Fernando Llorente and Harry Kane in their side, they can far more easily adapt to a more physical style of play than City can. Spurs could barely lay a glove on Manchester City last season, but this season with conditions in their favour, Tottenham could just get one over on their biggest title rivals.





It's not ideal. But is it all bad? Absolutely not