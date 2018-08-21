Alvaro Morata 'Hungry for More' Goals Under Maurizio Sarri After Scoring in London Derby

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata is eyeing a return to form under new boss Maurizio Sarri this season, having broken his four-month goal drought in the Blues' London derby win over Arsenal on Saturday.

Speaking to the club's official website, the 25-year-old Spaniard explained how former steward Antonio Conte's wing-back system was not tailored to the Madrid native's abilities, and having now switched formation, Morata is targeting a prolific run of form in west London.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

The Spaniard stated: "The last year was very hard for me, not just with confidence. The injury [last season] was very bad for me and my head, but when the ball goes into the net everything changes.

"Your mind isn’t blocked anymore and I hope now I can score a lot of goals."

Having made the switch from home city club Real Madrid last summer for £60m, Morata endured a somewhat frustrating campaign during his first season in England, having initially hit the ground running.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Still notching 15 goals in all competitions, the former Juventus front man was also sent off against Norwich City in the Emirates FA Cup earlier this year and saw his place in the Blues' starting XI taken by Olivier Giroud for the closing stages of last term following the Frenchman's move from Arsenal.

Morata was strongly linked with a move back to Italy or even Spain, with Gonzalo Higuain tipped to move to the Premier League, but after Conte's departure and Sarri's arrival, Morata was convinced to stay.

Having now broken his personal goal drought stretching back to winter last season and having now settled in London with his family, the Spaniard is looking to add more goals to his game and for Chelsea as he aims to flourish in a new, less direct 4-3-3 setup.

"I think for me the most important thing is the mode we play," Morata said. "Last year it was direct, I had to protect the ball in the air and that’s not my best quality. Now I can attack the spaces, play one-touch and go into the area for the crosses which is better for me.

"The manager works with the ball always and when you work with the ball you have more chances, and the strikers have more chances, but that’s not the most important thing. For sure I want to score more than 30 goals, but I would prefer to score 15 or 20 and for us to win the Premier League or another big trophy. I want to score many goals but the most important thing is the team."