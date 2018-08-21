Arsenal Fans Fervently Back Lee Dixon's View That Lucas Torreira Has to Start Against West Ham

Arsenal supporters have backed the opinion of club legend Lee Dixon, with the Englishman calling for new singing Lucas Torreira to start at the Emirates this weekend.

Fans have taken to Twitter to express their desire to see their new combative tackler play from the offset, as they hope his tenacity can ignite their faltering campaign.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Popular YouTube channel, AFTV, reported Lee Dixon's hot take on Lucas Torreira. It seems Arsenal followers are very much in agreement with their former full back, as they hopped onto Twitter to back his corner.

Responding to the suggestion, a majority of the Gunners' fan base are unsure on why their manager has yet to offer the ex-Sampdoria man a chance to show his quality from the first whistle.

start with guendouzi, i don't know why emery keeps benching him — 13th Street🥀 (@august__jules) August 20, 2018

Well I am sure there is a perfectly good reason why he hasn't started him yet....the season is a long one. Patience required. — Knockoutken (@knockoutkenny) August 20, 2018

With new boss Unai Emery seemingly tentative to release the Uruguayan into full Premier League action, Torreira has appeared as a substitute against both Manchester City and Chelsea.

His second half performance at Stamford Bridge was the one that got supporters talking. On for Granit Xhaka, the midfielder offered a real energy and steel while working in his club's engine room.

Arsenal need to play Torriera and Ramsey in midfield pivot and ozil in front of both. — ®️ (@eiFantasista) August 20, 2018

Torreira had 3 tackles and 2 interceptions within his first 5 minutes on the pitch yesterday . — 🇯🇲 ™✗ Kyng_Yvad_AFC✗™🇯🇲 (@MrYvad_Capp) August 20, 2018

Zero points from a possible six, Arsenal have begun poorly. With their second London derby of this season on Saturday, anything else than a win against a poorly gelling West Ham team would not be tolerated.