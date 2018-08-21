Arsenal Fans Fervently Back Lee Dixon's View That Lucas Torreira Has to Start Against West Ham

August 21, 2018

Arsenal supporters have backed the opinion of club legend Lee Dixon, with the Englishman calling for new singing Lucas Torreira to start at the Emirates this weekend.

Fans have taken to Twitter to express their desire to see their new combative tackler play from the offset, as they hope his tenacity can ignite their faltering campaign.

Popular YouTube channel, AFTV, reported Lee Dixon's hot take on Lucas Torreira. It seems Arsenal followers are very much in agreement with their former full back, as they hopped onto Twitter to back his corner.

Responding to the suggestion, a majority of the Gunners' fan base are unsure on why their manager has yet to offer the ex-Sampdoria man a chance to show his quality from the first whistle.

With new boss Unai Emery seemingly tentative to release the Uruguayan into full Premier League action, Torreira has appeared as a substitute against both Manchester City and Chelsea.

His second half performance at Stamford Bridge was the one that got supporters talking. On for Granit Xhaka, the midfielder offered a real energy and steel while working in his club's engine room. 

Zero points from a possible six, Arsenal have begun poorly. With their second London derby of this season on Saturday, anything else than a win against a poorly gelling West Ham team would not be tolerated. 

