Brighton's Glenn Murray Hoping to Repay Manager's Faith After Weekend Wonder Goal

By 90Min
August 21, 2018

Brighton & Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray has thanked manager Chris Hughton for allowing him the opportunity to keep playing top level football.

The 34-year-old forward was instrumental as the Seagulls bested Manchester United in a 3-2 win at home on Sunday, scoring the first goal of the match with an exquisite chip off the side of his right boot. He is aiming to repay the gaffer's faith, with Hughton opting to stick with him up front instead of replacing him with younger, fresher legs.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

“I have to thank him for giving me the opportunity to play at this level," the veteran forward said in quotes cited by The Mirror.

“You see with some of the promoted teams this year that they have got rid of some players and have brought some big names in. Thankfully our manager did not do that.

“He gave everyone that helped the club to the Premier League an opportunity in the Premier League and I think most of us have taken that opportunity.”

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Brighton started the new Premier League season with a 2-0 loss to Watford, but responded in a huge way when they hosted the Red Devils on the weekend. 

Hughton, meanwhile, is looking to further extend his side's stay in the top flight after gaining promotion last year, and beating United will do their prospects very little harm.

"[Murray's performance] was excellent," he told Sky Sports after Sunday's win. "On days like this you don't generally like to single out players. On the whole the team were excellent, but you need someone to lead the line. Particularly later in the game, you need that outlet, and I thought he was very, very good for us today.

"I think we got confidence from a good start, and the first goal gave us a massive lift, and that carried us through the game."

