Brighton's New Boy Admits He Expects Tough Liverpool Test and Aims Subtle Dig at Man Utd

Signed on a free transfer after contract expiry at Bundesliga side Mainz, Brighton new boy Leon Balogun has admitted that he was shocked at the ease of his Premier League debut.

Expecting his side's opponents to come flying out of the gate, the Nigerian international admits that he was more than surprised by the Red Devils' absence of vigour. A disappointing display from Jose Mourinho's men allowed Albion to take a deserved three points on the south coast.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

As quoted by the Guardian, said of Sunday's encounter: “Some of the lads have just asked me that too and I said I had expected the Premier League to be quicker, but they told me this is always the kind of game you play against United.





“They like to slow it down a little bit sometimes. Liverpool is going to be completely different. I know how [Jürgen] Klopp likes to play. It’s going to be a lot quicker and a lot more intense.”

A 3-2 win saw Brighton goals from Glenn Murray, Shane Duffy and Pascal Groß. After an injury to Lewis Dunk forced the centre back off in the 20th minute, Balogun partnered the game's second goalscorer in defence.

Huge opportunity for our Leon Balogun to show the @premierleague what he's made of. He replaces Dunk who's been forced out due to an ankle injury — Eden Hazard (@HazardEmpire) August 19, 2018

The comments of Irish international Duffy were also relayed by the Guardian, as he spoke about the Seagulls' new addition and how much he can offer the club going forward: “He’s fitted straight in.





“He’s a big character in the changing room. He’s got a big voice. He’s played with big players in big games. That’s why you bring in players like that. They push us. He was great. That’s another plus for us, that strength in depth with top players. You pick up injuries and suspensions so you need these kind of players to step in.”

With the ankle injury sustained against United likely to keep Lewis Dunk out for the foreseeable future, Balogun and Duffy will need to hone their understanding in training this week.

Coming up against the might of Liverpool on Saturday evening, the two will need to be immense if they are to stop a three pronged attack of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.