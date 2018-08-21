Bursaspor Chairman Confirms Newcastle Midfielder is Still Leaving the Club Despite Delays

Newcastle's attempts to offload Senegalese international Henri Saivet may finally be coming to fruition, as the 27-year-old midfielder is expected to complete his loan move to Bursaspor in the coming weeks.

Saivet was pictured completing his medical with the Turkish SuperLig side last week, but the former Bordeaux man had not yet been formally announced, leading Newcastle fans to speculate that the move had fallen through.



Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

However, according to the Newcastle Chronicle, via Nothing But Newcastle, there is a perfectly reasonable explanation. Bursaspor chairman Ali Ay has explained that Saivet's signing has not yet been announced because the Turkish club are planning a big welcome ceremony for Saivet and Istanbul Basaksehir striker Tunay Torun.

Ay stated: ''We are planning a signing ceremony for both Henri Saivet and Tonay Torun, the return of the festival will be a collective signing ceremony.''



Saivet has been a major disappointment since signing for Newcastle back in 2016. The midfielder has made just six appearances in all competitions for the north-east club. The Frenchman has already been sent out on loan twice before by Newcastle, playing for both Saint-Etienne and Sivasspor, where he had mixed fortunes.

During his loan spell at Sivasspor, Newcastle subsidised Saivet's wages as Sivasspor were unable to afford them. It is expected that Bursaspor will have a similar deal in place, which again is frustrating for Newcastle as they have to spend even more money on a player they just don't want.

Newcastle fans will be hoping the next time they offload Saivet, it will be for good.