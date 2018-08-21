Everton Winger Yannick Bolasie Set for Loan Move Away With Aston Villa & Middlesbrough Keen

Everton winger Yannick Bolasie could still be set for a move away from the club despite the transfer window's closure, as Championship sides Aston Villa and Middlesbrough look to take advantage of the loan window.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Bolasie, who is out of favour with the Toffees having been out injured for over a year, has been deemed surplus to requirements by new boss Marco Silva and is set for the Goodison Park exit door.

Chris Brunskill/GettyImages

It is believed that the former Crystal Palace forward travelled to Boro's training ground to hold talks with his old manager Tony Pulis over a move to the Riverside, although Steve Bruce is still hoping to convince the DR Congo international to move to Villa Park.

However, it is Boro that remain in pole position to sign the 29-year-old winger, with Pulis' side also hoping to lure Muhamed Besic from Everton in what could become a double swoop on two of the Toffees' fringe players.

SKY SOURCES: Yannick Bolasie is holding talks with Steve Bruce as @AVFCOfficial attempt to hijack @Boro's move for the @Everton winger. #SSN pic.twitter.com/7iUZfga3Xi — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 21, 2018

Bolasie allegedly agreed to a season-long loan move to Middlesbrough during talks on Monday, with a few finer details still set to be ironed out, although Villa are still keen to talk to the player.

In Besic's case, the Bosnian, who spent last season on loan with Pulis' side, almost signed a permanent deal on deadline day although that failed to materialise.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Besic is still keen on a return to the Riverside, but it would be the capture of Bolasie that would be seen as a real coup, with the Congolese drawing interest from Burnley and Palace during the summer.

Bolasie arrived at Everton in a £25m deal two summers ago. If he were to complete the move to a Championship side however, his £70k-a-week wages would need to be somewhat covered by Everton.