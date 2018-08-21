'Fantastic': Liverpool Fans Jubilant Over the Performance of Summer Signing in Crystal Palace Win

After years of goalkeeping woes, Liverpool fans believe they have finally found the answer to their prayers.

The Reds' Champions League final was a watershed moment, as Karius' two mistakes cost Liverpool dearly. From that point onwards, Liverpool fans, as well as Jurgen Klopp himself, realised that the Merseyside club needed to spend big money on a world class goalkeeper.

MB Media/GettyImages

Alisson, who cost Liverpool £67m, has so far been a huge success. The Brazilian is yet to concede a goal in the Premier League, and has looked entirely unflustered in his two appearances for the club.

Due to this, Liverpool fans have been overjoyed by their new signing, and many have taken to twitter heap praise on the 25-year-old.

Finally watching the LFC match. Alisson is quite good. Distribution was exceptional in addition to stopping the ball. — Jim Mc ☮️ (@McMenamin) August 21, 2018

I can see Alisson winning the Golden Glove — Josh (@Josh_LFC4life) August 21, 2018

Alisson was fantastic for Liverpool last night, key saves, passing range was outstanding and came out and commanded his area🙌 #lfc @JosephMusker — Rors (@caughers93_Rory) August 21, 2018

Alisson Becker is a huge ACT. Monster between the stumps!! Money well spend @LFC. Respect👇👍🙌 https://t.co/cNRWSy0yv8 — Taz Bwakura (@tazkkl68) August 21, 2018

Alisson Becker is just all I need.... Man's too good... So this is how having best feels like ... — Smiles®LFC (@IamAbolude) August 21, 2018

Just watching this video makes my blood pressure go right down, Alisson will be a difference maker this year for sure. #AB1 #LFC pic.twitter.com/TujEl2VgF0 — Nic Mason (@MrNickMason) August 18, 2018

Alisson has been calm on the ball, whilst making a handful of useful saves against Crystal Palace. He has certainly not looked as though he has been weighed down by his £67m price tag.

However, it's worth noting that Simon Mignolet made a very positive start to his Liverpool career, recording three clean sheets in his first three matches, and even saving a last-minute penalty on debut against Stoke.

Ultimately, Mignolet proved to not be good enough and subsequently earned his fair share of criticism from fans and pundits alike. The praise Mignolet was receiving at start of his time at Anfield, is very similar to the praise Alisson is getting now. Although Alisson has made a very positive start to his Liverpool career, that's all it is, a start.