Huddersfield Transfer Target Sold Off for Near Half of Price Tabled by Terriers Earlier This Summer

By 90Min
August 21, 2018

Early in July, it seemed like David Wagner was on course to add more young talent to his current Huddersfield Town squad. 

With eyes firmly set on Club Brugge player Anthony Limbombe, the winger was already house hunting in Yorkshire. However, a €13m bid was retracted after disagreements, and the youngster stayed in Belgium.

MB Media/GettyImages

L'Equipe (via Sport Witness) now claim that the Jupiler Pro League side are to sell their asset for almost half of Huddersfield's bid. Heading to France, Limbombe will join up with Nantes in a club record signing of €7m.

A surprise turn of events, it seems as if Club Brugge really want to cash in on a player probably worth more than his agreed price. The Blauw-Zwart will likely be cursing their luck as an extra €6m has now been blown due to an inability to get the Huddersfield deal done.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

It's doubtful the Terriers will care one jot however, as the money saved from the failed buy was invested into Monaco man Adama Diakhaby. 


Although, heavy defeats to Chelsea and Manchester City in the opening two weeks of this campaign do raise questions. A 6-1 battering from last season's champions suggests more talent may be needed to keep them in the Premier League.

A deal that is now finally put to bed with his move to Nantes, Huddersfield's failed attempt seems to have saved them from potentially overpaying for Anthony Limbombe

