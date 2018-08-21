Ivan Gazidis 'Agonising' Over Arsenal Exit as AC Milan Offer Huge Pay Rise for Chief Executive Role

Ivan Gazidis is agonising over a potential Arsenal exit, with AC Milan eager to appoint 53-year-old as their new chief executive.

According to the Telegraph, the Rossoneri have offered Gazidis over £1m move than his current £2.6m Gunners salary, with those around Arsenal believing he will leave for Italy, although a firm decision is yet to be made.

IKIMAGES/GettyImages

Milan reportedly want an answer from Gazidis by the beginning of September and hope the offer of more money and control of a club overhaul will convince him to quit the Premier League for Serie A.

It would be a strange time for Gazidis to leave Arsenal, having helped in the process of replacing Arsene Wenger with Unai Emery as the club's new manager earlier this summer.

Gazidis' influence at the club has never been greater but he reportedly has doubts over whether Arsenal have the financial power to compete with their domestic rivals.

Ryan Pierse/GettyImages

However, Gazidis would likely need assurances from Milan’s new American owners, Elliott Management, that funds will be available for the Italian giants to challenge Juventus, Napoli, Inter, Roma and Lazio.





The Johannesburg-born businessman is one of the best paid chief executives in the Premier League, although his salary did fall between 2016, when he earned £2.65m, and 2017.





Arsenal are also currently facing a struggle to keep Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who is still yet to agree a new contract with the north London giants.

The 27-year-old has already rejected one extension offer and started Arsenal's 3-2 loss at Chelsea on Saturday on the bench, with Matteo Guendouzi and Granit Xhaka preferred in central midfield.