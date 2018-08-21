Jurgen Klopp Insists That New Signing Needs to Improve Despite Promising Start to Life at Anfield

Liverpool manager Jugen Klopp has insisted that new signing Naby Keita still has room to improve despite his exceptional performance against Crystal Palace.

The Reds overcame difficult opposition at Selhurst Park, battling to an impressive 2-0 victory against a well-drilled and highly motivated Palace side. A first half penalty from James Milner and a late break away goal from Sadio Mane proved to be the difference between the two sides, earning Klopp's men their second consecutive win and clean sheet.

The game also marked a second appearance of the season for summer signing Naby Keita, who caught the eye with another impressive performance in the centre of midfield. The Guinean has already added a dynamism that was previously lacking in the centre of the park and has already won over the hearts of many Liverpool fans.

However, despite the impressive start to life in the red half of Merseyside, Klopp has admitted that Keita hasn't quite settled to life in the red half of Merseyside and that he still needs to continuing improving.

"He's very shy and not very extroverted but on the pitch you don't see it. He needs to settle a little bit. He's next to Sadio all the time [in training]." Klopp told Sky Sports.

"Everybody loves Naby but I don't know if he loves us because he doesn't speak a lot. But football-wise you can see the potential is outstanding but we have to give him time.

"Defensively he's very stable in his challenges. Tactically he can improve, and he must improve, but what else I don't know."

Klopp will now be looking ahead to a home fixture against Brighton on Saturday, fully aware that the Seagulls' shocked Manchester United on Sunday. It will be another chance for Keita to prove his worth to his new manager.