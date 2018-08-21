Man City Utility Star Oleksandr Zinchenko Set for Season-Long Loan Move to Real Betis

Manchester City wide man Oleksandr Zinchenko will join Spanish side Real Betis on a season-long loan this month, according to a report in The Sun.

The Etihad residents are looking to successfully defend their Premier League crown and it's unlikely that the 21-year-old will get the playing time he wants, given the pressure that Pep Guardiola is under this season.

Zinchenko did reject a £16m move to Wolves on deadline day this month, despite the top flight's new boys agreeing a fee with City. But he seems set to leave Manchester, in spite of his commitment, for the remainder of season as a result of the competition for places in the side.

Guardiola is understood to be patient over the starlet's development and has high hopes for him. But a loan move this year could be best for both parties, especially if he plays plenty of minutes in a league such as the Primera Division, where the City manager played himself.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is awaiting Manchester City's decision before potentially joining Real Betis. De Bruyne's injury means City have to consider whether to let the Ukrainian go. Zinchenko is also tempted by Girona, while Celtic have come knocking at the door. [ABC de Sevilla] pic.twitter.com/eHaAoKl9Pr — City Watch (@City_Watch) August 20, 2018

The Ukrainian can function as an attacking midfielder or wing-back. But, even in the wake of Kevin de Bruyne's injury, Guardiola seems to prefer the combination of David Silva, Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan in midfield.

The defending champions have gotten off to a blistering start this season and have won both of their opening matches.

Guardiola's troops have already scored eight goals so far and are fresh of a 6-1 drubbing of Huddersfield Town, who they played on Sunday after beating Arsenal 2-0 on the opening weekend.

They are expected to pick up maximum points from their next five matches, with their sternest challenge set for October 7, when they will face Liverpool at Anfield.