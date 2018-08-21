Man Utd Consider Technical Director Appointment as Squad Unrest Under Jose Mourinho Grows

August 21, 2018

Manchester United are considering appointing a new technical director in a bid to smooth relations between the board and under pressure manager Jose Mourinho. 

According to the Telegraph, Mourinho is battling 'growing disillusionment' among his squad, while the report also claims Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba, both of whom have publicly strained relationships with Mourinho, would leave the Red Devils if there was an exit strategy. 

Pogba has previously claimed he cannot speak truthfully to the media out of fear of getting fined and called out the squad for their poor attitude during the 3-2 loss to Brighton on Sunday. 

Publicly, Mourinho still retains the support of executive vice chairman Ed Woodward, who is in dire need of some managerial stability at the club having presided over the sackings of David Moyes and Louis van Gaal. 

Mixed Premier League results against Leicester and Brighton have left United three points off the top of the table, with Mourinho previously critical of their transfer business during the summer as they most notably failed to sign a centre back despite heaving links with Harry Maguire and Toby Alderweireld. 

United have slowly sought to change their scouting and recruitment network while improving their facilities in the last few years, having accepted their model had become outdated, and the next logical step seems to be the appointment of a technical director. 

Goals from Glenn Murray, Shane Duffy and Pascal Gross ensured Brighton triumphed over United, who hit back through Romelu Lukaku and Pogba in the 3-2 defeat at the Amex. 

