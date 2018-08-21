Manchester City Star Gabriel Jesus Adamant That His Partnership With Sergio Aguero Can Flourish

By 90Min
August 21, 2018

Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus has insisted that he can play alongside fellow striker Sergio Aguero, with boss Pep Guardiola preferring to deploy just one of them for the majority of his time in charge at the Etihad. 

Speaking to the club's official website, the former Palmeiras forward said that he and Aguero  both share the same 'spirit of scoring goals', with that statement proving true in the pair's showing against Huddersfield last weekend. 

In what was a rare occasion, Jesus and Aguero started up top against the Terriers, and to some effect. The Brazilian got himself on the scoresheet once, whilst the Argentinian bagged his 13th hat-trick for the Citizens

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

The 21-year-old said: "Our team has six players capable of playing in the attack, all of them really good.

“Pep opted for Sergio and myself, just like he has done last season and I think there was only one match where we didn’t so well - but usually when we both play together we do a great job.

“We can indeed play together! Sergio and I have the spirit of scoring goals and always try to finish well. I’ve started this season with the aim to get better with my finishes, to keep helping the team."

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Jesus made just 19 Premier League starts for the club last season as they won the Premier League title with ease.

However, he has maintained an admirable attitude throughout and spoken of his respect at Pep Guardiola's decisions. 

Jesus said: "Pep is super intelligent and he knows what the team needs and when and of course, I’ll be always at his disposal whenever I'm called upon. I’ll always keep the same spirit.

“Our season started really well against Arsenal last week, especially as it was away which obviously made it even harder.

“We wanted to start strongly at home and our team did a great job against Huddersfield - we did what we’ve been practising and were asked to do, and the result is there.”

