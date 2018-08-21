Mario Balotelli Expected to Stay at Nice Despite Strong Rumours of a Move to Marseille This Summer

Former Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli is set to stay with Nice for the 2018/19 season despite talk of the Italian forward departing the club this summer with fellow Ligue 1 side Marseille strongly linked.

As seen on the French club's official Twitter account, the former Manchester City forward, who arrived at the Allianz Riviera from Anfield in 2016 on a free transfer, failed to show up to Nice's first day of pre-season as talk of a move to the Stade Vélodrome grew stronger.

The 28-year-old forward also missed the start of the club's domestic campaign through suspension, but Nice have now confirmed that the Italian will stay for his third season with the club.

Balotelli, despite continuing to be a divisive figure in football, has impressed since arriving in France, scoring 43 goals in 64 games for Les Aiglons.

He helped Nice to an eighth placed finish last term, and new boss Patrick Vieira will be glad to have his star striker on board yet again.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

Nice's official Twitter account tweeted: "There will be a season three to the hit series. The agreement was endorsed by all parties on Monday night.





"Suspended for the first three Ligue 1 games, the forward, who has scored 43 goals since arriving at the club, will be available for selection next week, ready for the trip to Lyon.

"Made slightly complicated at the start of the summer by another club from the south of France, the situation is now back to normal. Simple, clear. Like one of Super Mario's strikes."

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/GettyImages

The news comes just a week after Vieira stated that the club would do 'whatever it takes' to help Balotelli leave the club, with the former Arsenal midfielder saying: "The player wants to leave, so it's unlikely he'll remain here.

"We want players whose desire it is to go forward with the club."