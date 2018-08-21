Newcastle Fans Call for Surprise Javier Manquillo Replacement After Poor Start to the Season

Newcastle United fans have been discussing a change of personnel at right-back with their favoured player set to leave the club.

Moroccan international Achraf Lazaar has been at the club since 2016, but has made just four appearances for the Toon. Newcastle fans believe that due to the dearth of options at full-back, the 26-year-old should be given a chance in the first-team.



Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

However, according to the Chronicle , the Newcastle hierarchy have a different idea for Lazaar, wishing to sell the defender as opposed to playing him. Lazaar looked set for a loan move to Genoa, however the deal fell through, but Newcastle are still searching for an alternative buyer.

The Premier League club are enduring a mini crisis at right-back. Newcastle's first choice right-back DeAndre Yedlin is currently recovering from an injury he picked up against Tottenham. His replacement Javier Manquillo had a disastrous performance against Cardiff , leading to many Newcastle to call for someone else to have a go at right-back, with Lazaar the favoured option by Toon fans.

Newcastle fans took to twitter to vent their frustration over the fact that a rusty Manquillo is being picked ahead of a player with 17 international caps. Here's the pick of the tweets.

Got to be better the manquillo — tony Elvin (@schindlerelvin1) August 19, 2018

He hasn't had a chance in the first place!!! — NUFC Archive (@NUFC_Archive) August 19, 2018

Well, he’s a far better option the Dummett — Paul Dodds (@Paul_Dodds) August 19, 2018

for sure hes gotta be better than manquillo — jimmy kelly (@xskye69x) August 19, 2018

When we first signed him I was buzzing because he looked so promising but I can't even remember the last game he played in tbh — james delaney (@notoriousdelboy) August 20, 2018

He is better than what we have in squad — A Magpie (@karenpetrossian) August 20, 2018

After watching Manquillo and Hayden at RB, can't hurt him having a go with his wrong foot on the right. Works ok for Ritchie and JM isn't worthy of wearing the U'23's shirt — Matt Fidler (@matt_fidler) August 19, 2018

He's got a pulse and can play fullback. What other options are there? — Andrew Saunders (@ASaunders87) August 19, 2018

probably rafa's worse signing. pure head scratcher. — Peter Gallagher (@peter_gallagher) August 19, 2018

Many of the Newcastle fans do have a point over the lack of opportunities Lazaar has had. With the problems Newcastle have at full-back, surely it is worth giving Lazaar a go. He spent last season on loan at Benevento and despite impressing on the pitch, he made just nine appearances so maybe it is his work ethic and behaviour off the pitch which has prevented him for making more first-team appearances.