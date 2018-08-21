Newcastle Fans Call for Surprise Javier Manquillo Replacement After Poor Start to the Season

By 90Min
August 21, 2018

Newcastle United fans have been discussing a change of personnel at right-back with their favoured player set to leave the club.

Moroccan international Achraf Lazaar has been at the club since 2016, but has made just four appearances for the Toon. Newcastle fans believe that due to the dearth of options at full-back, the 26-year-old should be given a chance in the first-team.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

However, according to the Chronicle, the Newcastle hierarchy have a different idea for Lazaar, wishing to sell the defender as opposed to playing him. Lazaar looked set for a loan move to Genoa, however the deal fell through, but Newcastle are still searching for an alternative buyer.

The Premier League club are enduring a mini crisis at right-back. Newcastle's first choice right-back DeAndre Yedlin is currently recovering from an injury he picked up against Tottenham. His replacement Javier Manquillo had a disastrous performance against Cardiff, leading to many Newcastle to call for someone else to have a go at right-back, with Lazaar the favoured option by Toon fans.

Newcastle fans took to twitter to vent their frustration over the fact that a rusty Manquillo is being picked ahead of a player with 17 international caps. Here's the pick of the tweets.

Many of the Newcastle fans do have a point over the lack of opportunities Lazaar has had. With the problems Newcastle have at full-back, surely it is worth giving Lazaar a go. He spent last season on loan at Benevento and despite impressing on the pitch, he made just nine appearances so maybe it is his work ethic and behaviour off the pitch which has prevented him for making more first-team appearances.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)