PHOTOS: Juventus Launch Brand New 'Pastel Sand' adidas Away Kit for 2018/19 Season

Juventus have launched their new 'pastel sand' adidas away kit for the 2018/19 season, designed for 'maximum wearability and style' in the stadium and the street.

The simple yet classy jersey features an elegant button collar in keeping with Juventus' traditional past, while accented cuffs include a nod to the club's iconic black and white stripes.

Image by Jamie Spencer

A 're-worked and improved performance silhouette' ensures maximum comfort.

Adidas Football designer Francesca Venturini explained, "Working with Juventus, the history of the club serves as both inspiration and ambition. Our goal is to take the iconic design elements associated with the club and inject them with contemporary style that makes the jersey work for fans in the street just as well as players in the stadium.

"With this new sand away kit, we have produced a design that is both classical and contemporary and gives a fresh new look to a famous jersey."

The sand shirt is available to purchase in the Juventus online store, in adidas global retail stores, the adidas online shop www.adidas.com/football.