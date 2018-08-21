PHOTOS: Juventus Launch Brand New 'Pastel Sand' adidas Away Kit for 2018/19 Season

By 90Min
August 21, 2018

Juventus have launched their new 'pastel sand' adidas away kit for the 2018/19 season, designed for 'maximum wearability and style' in the stadium and the street.

The simple yet classy jersey features an elegant button collar in keeping with Juventus' traditional past, while accented cuffs include a nod to the club's iconic black and white stripes.

Image by Jamie Spencer
Image by Jamie Spencer
Image by Jamie Spencer

A 're-worked and improved performance silhouette' ensures maximum comfort.

Adidas Football designer Francesca Venturini explained, "Working with Juventus, the history of the club serves as both inspiration and ambition. Our goal is to take the iconic design elements associated with the club and inject them with contemporary style that makes the jersey work for fans in the street just as well as players in the stadium.

"With this new sand away kit, we have produced a design that is both classical and contemporary and gives a fresh new look to a famous jersey."

The sand shirt is available to purchase in the Juventus online store, in adidas global retail stores, the adidas online shop www.adidas.com/football.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)