Real Madrid Tipped to Reject Playing Abroad After 'La Liga North America' Agreement

By 90Min
August 21, 2018

Real Madrid would reportedly reject the chance to be involved in an official La Liga match in the United States following the Spanish league's recent 15-year agreement with Relevent to potentially stage competitive games there on annual basis until at least 2033.


Relevent is the company behind the pre-season International Champions Cup competition that Real and Europe's other biggest clubs have taken part in over the last few summers. But the idea of playing an actual league game overseas is seemingly not one that Real are interested in.

This news comes from the latest episode of Spanish radio show El Larguero on Cadena SER, suggesting that any attempt from La Liga to get Real to play a Spanish league match in the United States will be met with a stern 'No'.

It remains to be seen what calibre of teams would be involved in the potential games played in the United States, whether it be title contenders, mid table sides or relegation fodder, or if the final decision over who plays overseas will be made by the league or the clubs.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Having been beaten by city rivals Atletico in the days prior, Real kicked off their 2018/19 La Liga campaign at the weekend with a 2-0 victory against Getafe thanks to goals in either half from Dani Carvajal and Gareth Bale.

Next up for Real is a trip to Catalunya to face Girona, before further games against Leganes, Athletic Bilbao and Espanyol precede tricky fixtures against Sevilla and Atletico in late September.

