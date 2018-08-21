Real Madrid Unlikely to Sign Valencia Forward After Los Blancos Board Rule Out €120m Move

Real Madrid are unlikely to sign Valencia's Rodrigo Moreno this summer after the club's board deemed the striker's €120m release clause too expensive.

However, according to AS, Los Blancos chiefs could sanction a move if the asking fee was lowered to €60m, with manager Julen Lopetegui reportedly keen on working with the 27-year-old.

The report claims signing Harry Kane, Edinson Cavani or Robert Lewandowski would be pretty much impossible at this stage in the summer, and Rodrigo has emerged as the standout candidate from a list of potential signings for Real.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

The Champions League winners are yet to bring in a direct replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the Bernabeu for Juventus earlier this summer, but Vinicius Junior, Thibaut Courtois and Álvaro Odriozola have all been brought in.

Rodrigo played under Lopetegui for the Spanish national team before the 51-year-old's sacking on the eve of the 2018 World Cup, and a reunion could prove fruitful for both parties with Real still looking for a potential strike partner for Karim Benzema.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Regarding Rodrigo's potential exit, Valencia general director Mateu Alemany recently told El Pais: "At the moment, as in (all of) Spanish football there are release clauses.





“I cannot guarantee anything about the continuity of Rodrigo. Of course, our idea is that Rodrigo continues in Valencia.”

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

Rodrigo scored 19 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions last season and got his 2018/19 campaign off to a flyer on Monday night with a goal in Valencia's 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid, equalising after Angel Correa had put the away side in front.

