Report Claims Galatasaray Have Contacted Arsenal Over Permanent Move for Danny Welbeck

Turkish side Galatasaray have reportedly been in contact with Arsenal over a potential deal for fringe striker Danny Welbeck.

Welbeck was the subject of a number of transfer rumours whilst the English transfer window was open, with a number of Premier League clubs registering their interest in the 27-year-old. However, most clubs were looking to sign Welbeck on a loan deal - something that the Gunners weren't keen on seeing as he is in the final year of his contract.

Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck has been linked with a shock move to Galatasaray. The England frontman is wanted by the Turkish giants, who now have extra cash after making it into the Champions League — EPL 365 (@epl_360) August 20, 2018

Despite this, the European transfer window closes on the 31st of August and an exit from the Emirates is still on the cards. According to Turkish news outlet AMK (via Football.London), Turkish side Galatasaray are currently monitoring Welbeck's situation.

It had been decided that Welbeck was going to stay and fight for his place this season alongside Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Eddie Nketiah, but he could still be sold if an acceptable cash offer arrives before the end of the European transfer window.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

However, the report from AMK does claim that sources close to Welbeck have told the Super Lig outfit that he is currently happy in north London with the Gunners and that he is unwilling to relocate to a different country.





Interestingly, these rumours come after Arsenal manager Unai Emery had his say on Welbeck's current situation following his side's 3-2 defeat to Chelsea on Saturday.





"For me it’s clear. On Thursday the transfer window closed and Welbeck will stay with us." Emery claimed, as per the Independent.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

“I said to him when he arrived with us after the holidays that I want the best performance in his career from him."

Given how positive these comments are, it may take an extraordinary bid from Galatasaray to convince Arsenal to part ways with Welbeck.