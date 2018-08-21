Stone Cold: Liverpool Fans Rave Over Defender's Performance Against Crystal Palace

Liverpool survived a Crystal Palace storm at Selhurst Park on Monday night to make it two wins out of two to begin the new Premier League season, but it was the performance of defender Virgil van Dijk that had Reds fans talking once more.

In one particular incident as the Eagles prepared to take a free-kick with Eagles skipper Luka Milivojevic set to take aim at keeper Alisson's goal, van Dijk was seen to be staring down the ball in the wall - almost unflinchingly peeking through his hand.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

As Milivojevic's effort curled round the Reds' wall only to be saved by Liverpool's new Brazilian number one, van Dijk was ready to pull out all the stops to block the effort even if it meant crashing into his face.





Jurgen Klopp's men continued their winning start to the season and yet to concede a goal in 180 minutes of football, Liverpool's towering colossus in the Reds defence won yet more plaudits and his act of bravery was the mere icing on the cake of the Dutchman's showing in south London.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

The former Celtic and Southampton defender's looks were spared however, but his steely determination has been a key element of the Dutchman's make-up since his rise to prominence in the English top flight and Liverpool fans are in love.

Long, long time since a Liverpool central defender has played with such authority. Virgil Van Dijk was head and shoulders above tonight. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) August 20, 2018

That might be Virgil van Dijk's best performance in a Liverpool shirt. No real highlight moment but there was so much to that display -- aerial presence, mopping up everything and helping youngsters Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold through a difficult game. #LFC — Glenn Price (@GlennPrice94) August 20, 2018

One fan also pointed toward the rock steady showing of team-mate Alisson in the Liverpool goal.

🍾Man of the Match, @LFC’s Virgil Van Dijk 🍾

91 touches

Completed 73/79 passes

8 clearances (most in match)

16 aerial duels (most in match)

Liverpool have kept 9 clean sheets in his 16 PL apps pic.twitter.com/6eVbd8o2rf — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) August 20, 2018

Van Dijk's showing won him Sky Sports' Man of the Match at Selhurst Park - not for the first time - and it's clear that he will be an integral part of the Reds' setup if Liverpool are to challenge for their first ever Premier League crown.