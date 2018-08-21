Swansea City is looking to bring U.S. international Cameron Carter-Vickers to the Liberty Stadium on loan, in order to bulk up the Championship club's paper-thin defense.

Carter-Vickers made his debut for Tottenham in 2016, after being part of the academy side since he was 11. Since then, Carter-Vickers has made just three further appearances, all of which were in cup competitions.

However, new Swansea boss Graham Potter evidently believes Carter-Vickers is the man to solve Swansea's defensive problems.

The Welsh club has just one fit center back so is desperate to bring in the 20-year-old defender. Despite their lack of central defenders, the Swans have made a positive start to the season, winning their first two matches and drawing their third.

Swansea isn't alone in pursuit of the American, as according to the Daily Mirror both Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday also want to bring Carter-Vickers to their club.

Carter-Vickers spent part of last season at Ipswich on loan, where he made 14 Championship appearances for the Tractor Boys. In the same season he also made 17 appearances for Sheffield United on loan.

The window for Championship clubs to bring in loan signing shuts on August 31, so the trio will have to act quickly if they are to bring in Carter-Vickers before the window closes.

Despite being born and raised in Southend-on-sea, Carter-Vickers opted to play for the USA as it is the birthplace of his father. Carter-Vickers has made four appearances for USMNT, the most recent of which came against France in a 1-1 draw.