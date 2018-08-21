Tottenham Midfielder Erik Lamela Enjoys Family Time as He Basks in Spanish Sun After Injury Return

By 90Min
August 21, 2018

Injury-plagued Argentinean Erik Lamela is happy to be back playing football for Tottenham Hotspur

Affectionately nicknamed 'Coco' by fans, the wide man recovered from a muscle problem to assist Harry Kane's goal against Fulham this weekend. Enjoying himself on the field, his timely return coincides with Heung-min Son's trip to the Asian Games.

Looking to be in high spirits, the Daily Mail shows Spurs' 26-year-old enjoying a quick trip to the Balearic Islands with his partner, Sofia, and young son, Tobias. Back to 100%, the Lilywhites' no.11 could well be in action at Old Trafford.

Tottenham have recorded two opening wins in the Premier League so far, but now face a tough trip to play the currently wounded Manchester United

Coming on as a sub for Eric Dier at Wembley, Lamela will hope that scenario doesn't become a common theme. Wanting to show Pochettino his full skill set, a great performance on Monday night wouldn't go amiss.

Out of action for a remarkable 13 months between October 2016 and November 2017, the Carapachay-born man could do little to force himself into Argentina's selection for Russia 2018.


Whether Lamela has done enough to oust either Moussa Dembele or Lucas Moura is yet to be seen. However, if both of his positional opponents are training while he's literally on the beach, a start on the bench might be in the cards again this week. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)