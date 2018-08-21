Tottenham Midfielder Erik Lamela Enjoys Family Time as He Basks in Spanish Sun After Injury Return

Injury-plagued Argentinean Erik Lamela is happy to be back playing football for Tottenham Hotspur.

Affectionately nicknamed 'Coco' by fans, the wide man recovered from a muscle problem to assist Harry Kane's goal against Fulham this weekend. Enjoying himself on the field, his timely return coincides with Heung-min Son's trip to the Asian Games.

Goal - KANE

Assist - LAMELA



Spurs 3-1 Fulham (77 mins)#FPL #TOTFUL — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) August 18, 2018

Looking to be in high spirits, the Daily Mail shows Spurs' 26-year-old enjoying a quick trip to the Balearic Islands with his partner, Sofia, and young son, Tobias. Back to 100%, the Lilywhites' no.11 could well be in action at Old Trafford.

Tottenham have recorded two opening wins in the Premier League so far, but now face a tough trip to play the currently wounded Manchester United.

" Erik Lamela, who picked up a muscle injury on Tottenham's pre-season tour of America, has jetted off to Formentera on a relaxing break ahead of the Premier League clash with Manchester United. .. https://t.co/4S9uaysdFv pic.twitter.com/6Ai1LNK6Tr — Soccer News (@socnew1) August 21, 2018

Coming on as a sub for Eric Dier at Wembley, Lamela will hope that scenario doesn't become a common theme. Wanting to show Pochettino his full skill set, a great performance on Monday night wouldn't go amiss.

Out of action for a remarkable 13 months between October 2016 and November 2017, the Carapachay-born man could do little to force himself into Argentina's selection for Russia 2018.





Whether Lamela has done enough to oust either Moussa Dembele or Lucas Moura is yet to be seen. However, if both of his positional opponents are training while he's literally on the beach, a start on the bench might be in the cards again this week.