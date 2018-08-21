This summer has been a bit unusual in the transfer market, with the Premier League bumping its deadline back to before the start of the new season, on Aug. 9, instead of the end of the month, as had been tradition for years.

As a result, a number of teams were done buying earlier than usual, and even with other leagues having transfer windows remaining open, the fact that Premier League clubs no longer have the power to replace outbound stars, it may make them more hesitant to part ways with their talents. Even with their league's window shut, teams can sell players to leagues where the transfer window is open. The deadline only impacts incoming signings.

Italy's transfer window was next to close, doing so on Aug. 17. Juventus took care of its main business more than a month earlier, luring Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid, while the likes of Roma, Inter Milan and AC Milan all loaded up to mount a title challenge.

That leaves the remaining three major leagues in Europe with time to handle some business. Here are the transfer deadlines for the top flights in Spain, Germany and France:

GERMANY (Bundesliga): August 31, 2018; 6 p.m. CET

SPAIN (La Liga): August 31, 2018; 11:59 p.m. CET

FRANCE (Ligue 1): August 31, 2018: 11:59 p.m. CET

*England's lower tiers have until Aug. 31 to conduct any incoming loans