Vincent Kompany Claims Man City Won't 'Fall into the Same Trap' as Previous Title Winners

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany believes that his team are in the right place to avoid the pitfalls that have befallen their previous title-winning sides.

After City's previous title triumphs, in 2011/12 and 2013/14, they finished second the following season and the manager was sacked.

Kompany, one of the few Manchester City players to have been involved in all three title-winning sides, has already noticed a difference between the mindset of this current team, and the complacency which cost them in the past.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"I can only say it's different from previous years we have won the league," the Belgian defender said, quoted by Sky Sports News.

"There's been so many warnings we have had and every single time we almost have to fight against ourselves and our nature, not to fall in the same trap as the other teams have done, my teams included, a few years ago."

After just two matches City already lead the way again in the league, having followed up their 2-0 win at Arsenal with a 6-1 thumping of Huddersfield.

But Kompany accepts that a repeat of last season's record-breaking achievements is unlikely, due to the increased competition in the Premier League.

"I can see that everyone is training hard. There's so much competition in the team that we have to anyway," he added.

"I'm not saying we are going to do as well as we did last year, but if it happens that the season is going to be different then it has to be because of the other teams being stronger, not us being weaker."

City face Wolves and Newcastle before the first international break of the season.