West Ham Fans Vent Fury on Twitter After Watching Former Player Star Against Liverpool

By 90Min
August 21, 2018

West Ham fans were pleased with the performance of one of their former players on Monday night, but they were also pretty angry the Hammers opted to let him leave the club two years ago.

Crystal Palace lost 2-0 at home to high-flyers Liverpool on the night. And, despite going down to 10 men, put up a much better fight than their London counterparts, who lost 4-0 to the Reds on opening weekend.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

James Tomkins was one of the standout players in the Reds backline, albeit ultimately unable to keep the defence unbreached. But he did put in a solid performance and West Ham fans took note, having watched the player who gave nearly 20 years of service to their club play incredibly in another shirt.

Below are a few of the best reactions:

In hindsight...

This user summed it up best.

Surely not all of them...

Probably not...

The Hammers have lost both of their opening games under new boss Manuel Pellegrini this season and things aren't expected to get any easier, with matches against Arsenal, Wolves, Everton, Chelsea and Manchester United up next in the Premier League.

