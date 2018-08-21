West Ham Fans Vent Fury on Twitter After Watching Former Player Star Against Liverpool

West Ham fans were pleased with the performance of one of their former players on Monday night, but they were also pretty angry the Hammers opted to let him leave the club two years ago.

Crystal Palace lost 2-0 at home to high-flyers Liverpool on the night. And, despite going down to 10 men, put up a much better fight than their London counterparts, who lost 4-0 to the Reds on opening weekend.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

James Tomkins was one of the standout players in the Reds backline, albeit ultimately unable to keep the defence unbreached. But he did put in a solid performance and West Ham fans took note, having watched the player who gave nearly 20 years of service to their club play incredibly in another shirt.

Below are a few of the best reactions:

James Tomkins has been superb at the back for #Palace tonight... why on earth did we ever let him go #WHUFC — mark speller (@supersonic_mark) August 20, 2018

In hindsight...

Why we got rid of James Tomkins I’ll never know looks like palaces wall — WHUFC BML Block148 (@WHUFCBlock148) August 20, 2018

Remind me again why we sold James Tomkins? #WHUFC — mark hothi (@gizzi_m) August 20, 2018

Why did we sell James Tomkins?? @WestHamUtd — Harry Arno (@HarryArno) August 20, 2018

This user summed it up best.

Stupid decision. Solid and more than competent right back when needed — SK (@Sam_Keenan1) August 20, 2018

Why did we ever sell James Tomkins he’s been solid tonight — Joe Halford (@joe90halford) August 20, 2018

Surely not all of them...

Tomkins is better than any of our current CB’s — WHUFC (@IRONSSSS) August 20, 2018

James Tomkins would be West Ham’s best defender if he wasn’t sold. 🤦‍♂️ — Brad Pinard (@Brad_Pinard) August 20, 2018

Probably not...

Can we get Tomkins back in January please — ⚒John WHUFC Tilley⚒ (@JohnTilley16) August 20, 2018

All I keep thinking is why the HELL we let James Tomkins leave 🤦🏽‍♂️ Been phenomenal tonight! — Ben Hick (@MrBenHick) August 20, 2018

Sakho and Tomkins have been good tonight. I wish we never sold Tomkins — Ciaran 🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Ciaran_WHUFC) August 20, 2018

The Hammers have lost both of their opening games under new boss Manuel Pellegrini this season and things aren't expected to get any easier, with matches against Arsenal, Wolves, Everton, Chelsea and Manchester United up next in the Premier League.