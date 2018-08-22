Bolton Plot Loan Swoop for Out of Favour Stoke City Midfielder Charlie Adam Before Transfer Deadline

Bolton Wanderers manager Phil Parkinson is believed to be plotting a move to sign Stoke City's veteran midfielder Charlie Adam.

According to the Sun via HITC, Bolton are hopeful that they can secure the Scotland international on a loan deal, with the player's natural ability for taking set pieces and his technical skills thought to be highly admired by Parkinson.

Adam is yet to feature for Gary Rowett's side in the Championship so far this season, and could look to move in order to play regular football.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Adam began his career with Scottish giants Rangers, but spent much of his time on loan as he struggled to hold down a starting spot with the Glasgow side.

After impressing during a spell with Blackpool, the side signed him permanently the following season, where the midfielder went on to play a pivotal role in the club's promotion to the Premier League.

After a solid opening season in the Premier League, in which he scored 12 goals, Adam was snapped up by Liverpool, with whom he won the League Cup. After being deemed surplus to requirements the following season, Adam joined Stoke City, where he has notched up seven seasons of football.

With the Potters rumoured to be keen on bringing in Tom Huddlestone from Derby County on loan, it seems that Bolton may well have some luck in their pursuit of the set-piece maestro. The Trotters have opened their 2018/19 brightly, and currently sit seventh in the table after early season wins against Reading and West Bromwich Albion.