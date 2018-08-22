Borussia Dortmund Reportedly Make Late Bid to Sign Out of Favour Barcelona Forward Paco Alcacer

Reports in Spain suggest that Borussia Dortmund are prepared to sign Barcelona striker Paco Alcacer and have tabled an offer for the 24-year-old, leaving it up to the player whether he wants to join the club.

According to Spanish football reporter Gerard Romero, Dortmund have made Barcelona an offer which the Catalan giants are prepared to consider, meaning the ball is now in Alcacer's court with regard to leaving the club he joined in 2016.

☎️ ALCÁCER. El Dortmund le ha dado la propuesta hoy a Paquito para su posible incorporación. El FCB dispuesto a la posible CESIÓN del delantero. La pelota ahora en el tejado del valenciano que tiene que decidir si acepta la propuesta #mercato @EsportsRAC1 — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) August 21, 2018

Barcelona spent €30m to acquire the services of Alcacer from La Liga rivals Valencia two years ago but the striker has struggled to make an impact at the Nou Camp, with just 37 appearances and 10 goals in the league over the last two seasons.

Just how much money Dortmund are prepared to offer Barca for Alcacer's signature remains to be seen but it seems unlikely that the club will put up much of a fight to hang on to the striker, with the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele and more meaning goals are unlikely to be a problem for Ernesto Valverde's side.

Alcacer scored a fairly impressive 30 goals in 93 league appearances during his six years at Valencia, scoring consistently across his final three seasons at the club and working his way into the Spanish national side. The striker has scored six goals in 13 appearances for La Furia Roja to date.





Barca have already had a busy transfer window, with the likes of winger Malcom, midfielders Allan and Arturo Vidal and defender Clement Lenglet already moving to the club. The European transfer deadline is at the end of August, giving the club time to complete any further business before the window closes.