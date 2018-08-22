Chris Sutton Claims Rival PL Sides 'Will Be Kicking Themselves' for Failing to Sign Virgil van Dijk

By 90Min
August 22, 2018

BT Sport pundit Chris Sutton says that Liverpool's Premier League rivals "will be kicking themselves" for overlooking Virgil van Dijk during his time at Celtic.

Van Dijk turned in a commanding man of the match display as Liverpool won 2-0 at Crystal Palace on Monday night to continue their winning start to the season.

Sutton claims that bigger Premier League clubs should have taken an interest in Van Dijk when he was playing in the Scottish Premiership, but overlooked him because of how Scottish football is perceived south of the border.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

"The sides who looked at Van Dijk and rejected him were not judging the player but the league he played in," claimed Sutton in his Daily Mail column. 

"Van Dijk was not the finished article at Celtic. He sometimes had a tendency to coast in games and could not always keep concentration for the whole 90 minutes.

"He has always played with a confident strut but that does not mean he is lazy. He is a graceful player who oozes class. Since arriving at Anfield in January, he has transformed Liverpool’s defensive unit beyond recognition.

Liverpool’s Premier League rivals who had a chance to sign him from Celtic will be kicking themselves for not taking him seriously.”

The Dutch defender joined the Scottish champions from Groningen for a paltry £2.6m in 2013, and quickly established himself as the best centre back in the Scottish Premiership, winning two league titles with the Bhoys.

Van Dijk made the switch to the Premier League when he signed for Southampton in 2015 at a price of £13m. They made a £62m profit when the Dutchman moved to Anfield in January of this year.

So far he is proving to be value for money, helping Liverpool to the Champions League final last season and starting this campaign with two clean sheets.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)