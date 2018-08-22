Claude Puel Lifts Lid on Wes Morgan's Role at Leicester City This Season

August 22, 2018

Leicester City manager Claude Puel has insisted that Wes Morgan still has a huge role to play for the Foxes this season.

Morgan, 34, was left out of Leicester's matchday squad for the club's opening league win of the season over Wolverhampton Wanderers as summer signing Jonny Evans was given the nod to partner Harry Maguire ahead of the club skipper.

Morgan's omission in conjunction with the recent signings of Filip Benkovic and Caglar Soyuncu have led to the assumption that the former Premier League winner will have his game time severely limited this term. 

However, Puel looked to make it clear that Morgan remains an integral and influential member of the team despite his rotation through the side. 

“Wes remains our captain but after his injury it was a good opportunity to look at Jonny and start with Jonny,” Puel told Leicestershire Live. “I count on Jonny but also on Wes and Harry and all the young players in the Under-23s.

“We have a squad and we can make some rotation. For the moment it is only the second game of the season, the players have good fitness levels and we have to have rotation to give them game time, give them confidence and to have all the squad available because we need all the players for the season.”

Morgan did feature in the starting eleven for the Foxes' first game of the campaign against Manchester United, but after they claimed their first three points and clean sheet of the season last week it would be unlikely that the 34-year-old will return against Southampton. 

The Leicester City skipper is also in the last year of his current deal at the King Power Stadium.

