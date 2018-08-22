Cristiano Ronaldo Joins DAZN as Sports Streaming Service's First Global Ambassador

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has joined sports streaming service DAZN as the brand's first global ambassador, promoting DAZN across current live markets - Germany, Japan, Canada, Italy, Switzerland and Austria - and future territories.

It coincides with the summer arrival of Ronaldo in Italy after spending the last nine years with Real Madrid, with DAZN audiences able to watch 'exclusive premium sports events including Serie A TIM, Serie BKT, La Liga and Ligue 1'.

"The world is changing and thanks to an innovative approach, DAZN is breaking down barriers for sports fans," five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo said.

"Now we can watch sport however and whenever we want, which is why, for me, being part of DAZN’s journey was an easy decision to make."

James Rushton, CEO, DAZN, added, "This is an incredibly exciting time for DAZN. As our business grows internationally and pushes new boundaries, it's important that we align ourselves with sporting greats who do the same.

"Cristiano is undoubtedly a legend, fans love him and that's why we wanted to work with him. He's a big sports fan himself, so having him advocating the work we're doing is perfect."

DAZN describes itself as 'the world's first pure sport streaming service that allows fans to watch their sport, their way, live or on-demand'.

Fans can subscribe for 'just one affordable monthly price for access to all available sports on the platform', with DAZN also offering 'a 1-month free trial, no long-term contract, no bundles and the option of cancelling the subscription whenever you want'.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

DAZN is available in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Japan, Canada and Italy on most connected devices including Smart TVs, smartphones, tablets and games consoles."