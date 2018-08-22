Everton New Boy Admits He Has Sights on Premier League Golden Boot & UCL Qualification

Everton winger Richarlison has claimed that he wants to challenge Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah for the Golden Boot this season, as well as bring European football back to Goodison Park.

Signed in a high-profile £50m deal from Watford during the summer, the Brazilian has hit the ground running in just his second season in England and is already at the top of the goalscoring charts alongside Sergio Agüero and Sadio Mané.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Despite only being two games into the 2018/19 season, Richarlison believes that he is better prepared for life in the top flight and he has set himself lofty targets over the next 12 months.

"I feel more prepared, I already know the rhythm and style of the Premier League, which helps me on the way to the achievements," Richarlison told Brazilian outlet UOL.

Richarlison. Has an Everton player become such an instant cult hero since Duncan Ferguson? He makes me feel emotions that I don't quite understand: Hope. Happiness. Confidence. — roger bennett (@rogbennett) August 18, 2018

"I want to be the top scorer of the league, take Everton back to the Champions League and reach the Brazilian national team."

Richarlison was one of six new signings at Goodison Park during the summer window, as the Toffees backed manager Marco Silva in the transfer market with roughly £90m being invested on new recruits.

Brazil international Bernard completed a free transfer to the club after his contract at Shakhtar Donetsk expired, while Barcelona trio Lucas Digne, Yerry Mina and André Gomes arrived late during the summer - the latter on a season-long loan.

Chelsea's Kurt Zouma also arrived on Merseyside on a temporary basis, but only Richarlison has featured in both of the club's opening games this season, with the aforementioned Digne making a substitute appearance against Wolves.

Richarlison will hope to continue on the path to achieve his goals, as Everton face an undefeated Bournemouth side on Saturday at the Vitality Stadium.