Everton Trio Become the First Footballers to Feature in Mobile Game Angry Birds

By 90Min
August 22, 2018

Gylfi Sigurdsson, Theo Walcott and Cenk Tosun are all pretty decent footballers, but have you ever wondered what they would be like if they were birds?

No of course not, you crazed lunatic, but here they are anyway, transformed into avian weapons of mass destruction by Rovio Entertainment, creators of the popular mobile game Angry Birds.

Angry Birds is the sponsor of Everton's shirt sleeves, which is already banter enough in itself, and now the walls of the universe are breaking down and the Toffees are set to become the first club to assist in the destruction of pigs and their poorly-built homes.

So we've got three new birds, none of which look particularly angry, but all three of which look kind of / maybe / a bit / not really anything like a trio of Everton's best players.

Walcott is represented by some hirsute denizen of the Angry Birds world, which is an odd choice for one of the Premier League's most perpetually youthful-looking players.

Tosun has become a very dopey looking bird, but then gets an alternative look where he gels his hair and another where he dons an assassin robe, so he's got all the cool looks on lockdown.

Sigurdsson's bird form makes the most sense, as he becomes ice blue. Geddit, cos Iceland? His improved form gets a Loki-esque helmet, which is also appropriate given the ties to Norse mythology. 

So kudos for that one, Angry Birds, you really nailed Gylfi Sigurdsson's fursona. Now there's a sentence I never thought I'd type.

