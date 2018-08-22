Gary Neville Lauds Mauricio Pochettino & Predicts Where Tottenham Will Finish This Season

By 90Min
August 22, 2018

Sky Sports pundit and former Manchester United full back Gary Neville has tipped his hat to Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino for his impressive work in taking the club towards the top of the Premier League table on a tight budget.

Pochettino has been at the forefront of Spurs' rise in recent years having secured three consecutive seasons in the Champions League following successive top three domestic finishes.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

However, while Neville admitted to being an admirer of the Argentinian he has predicted that Spurs will fall to fourth in the table this term while Manchester City retain their crown, with Liverpool and Manchester United leading the chasing pack. 

“Tottenham have, over a period of years, been consistent and have still retained all of their best players for us to show a level of belief in them that they will finish in the top four again," Neville told Sky Sports.

“They have won our trust and performed season in and season out. It’s been a brilliant performance by Mauricio Pochettino there with no budget.”

While Pochettino has yet to bring an end to Tottenham's silverware drought, he has managed to create an impressive squad which appears to be on the cusp of success despite operating on a strict budget.

Spurs failed to sign a single player throughout the summer, where even newly promoted sides in Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers splashed significant cash.

But more importantly consistency is key, and being able to keep hold of their star players signals the shared desire to bring success to the club - a feat which Neville admired. 

