Gary Neville Predicts Where Crystal Palace Will Finish in the Premier League After Bright Start

By 90Min
August 22, 2018

Crystal Palace's battling performance against Liverpool last time out has convinced Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville that Roy Hodgson's side is "too good" to be pulled into the relegation scrap.

The Eagles' 2-0 defeat to the Reds was the point of discussion for Neville and fellow pundit Jame Carragher on Monday Night Football, with the former Manchester United right back duly impressed with Palace's performance.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Hodgson's side were undone by a late first half penalty converted by James Milner and a deadly counter attack at the death from Sadio Mane, but despite failing to get any points from the game Neville tipped the club for big things this season after stopping "Liverpool from being at their best."

"You can never be happy when you lose 2-0 and you can never see the positives straight away, but you mentioned before the game tonight [Jamie Carragher] that you felt that Crystal Palace were a top ten team and it wouldn't surprise me if they finish seventh or eighth," he said, via football.london

"That was a really good performance from a team that will cause a lot of teams a lot of problems and win a lot of points and a lot of games and no way that Crystal Palace team are going to be involved in a relegation battle this year, it's not going to happen, they're too good.

"They were well organised, well drilled and if they play to that standard every week they are going to amass an incredible amount of points."

The tip for a bright season ahead will come as a relief to the Eagles faithful having seen their side lose the first seven games last term, where Frank de Boer was sacked after just four games and a relegation battle ensued for much of the campaign. 


The positivity comes as a result of an ever improving back line which includes rising star Aaron Wan-Bissaka - who received a red card against the Reds - and the presence of the likes of Wilfried Zaha and Max Meyer.

