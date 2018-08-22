Henrikh Mkhitaryan Claims Arsenal are Moving in the Right Direction Despite Opening Defeats

By 90Min
August 22, 2018

Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan believes that the club can take positives from their opening day defeats against Manchester City and Chelsea, admitting that the north Londoners are working hard to find a balance between attack and defence.

One major criticism of Arsène Wenger's later years in charge at the Emirates was Arsenal's far from reliable style of defending - something which new manager Unai Emery has also been accused of.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

But January signing Mkhitaryan claims the Gunners are moving in the right direction, adding that the "results will come" if the players continue to work on Emery's philosophy.


"Emery kept the philosophy of Wenger but is building something new on it," Mkhitaryan told Sky Sports. "He knows he can give something different to this club, like the balance between attack and defence. It's not easy but I think he's doing it in the right way.

"We're not happy with the result but we know where we're going, what we're doing, what the coach is demanding from us and we're trying to do that. 

"We can say we had a hard schedule having played Manchester City and Chelsea, but we had to face them now or later so it doesn't matter.

"We did our best. In one case we can say we were unlucky a bit, but that is football, it can happen. The most important thing is to stay positive, believe in ourselves and to keep working the same way and the result will come."

Arsenal will be desperate to register their first win of the season when West Ham, who are also without a point this campaign, make the short trip across London on matchday three.

Individual errors proved to be Arsenal's biggest problem in attack at Stamford Bridge but the club weren't short of goalscoring opportunities. However, fans will demand a much-improved defensive performance against West Ham - whose only goal this season has come from the penalty spot.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)