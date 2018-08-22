Kaka Claims AC Milan Have 'Rediscovered Their DNA' & Says His Return is 'a Question of Time'

Kaka believes AC Milan are on the right path to "rediscovering the club's DNA", but says that he is not yet ready to become the latest Rossoneri legend to take a senior role at the club.

Since Elliott Management's takeover of AC Milan, Gennaro Gattuso has taken the role of manager, Leonardo has returned as sporting director and Paolo Maldini is now assisting the Brazilian.

Kaka believes that he will one day return to Milan - he says it is "a question of time" - but his priorities as a father come first.

"The priority for me is still being with my children Luca and Isabela, who are still young and live in Sao Paulo," he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Now it’s hard for me to leave them, so I’m not looking for any specific roles, plus I have to study and get to grips with these new ways of working.

“I’ll enrol on the course to become a sporting director in Brazil and then do a coaching course at Coverciano, but only to complete my craft."

Kaka believes that by employing some of his former teammates from a golden era in the club's history, Milan are taking huge strides to return to their former glories.

"I don’t want to say anything about the previous management, with whom I had some contact, but this one has something different because it’s rediscovered the Rossoneri DNA," Kaka added.

"It’s recovered the club’s characteristics, that sense of belonging. Leo and Paolo came back and Gattuso stayed on as Coach. Milan have taken the right path."

Kaka will attend Milan's first match of the season at Napoli on Saturday, and their first home game against Roma the following Friday.