Leicester Fans Thrilled After the Club Announced an Exciting Deal for Their Star Man

Leicester City recently capped off a busy summer of transfer business with a major deal, announcing that star midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has committed his long-term future at the King Power Stadium by signing a new six-year deal with the Foxes.

The news comes as a huge boost to Claude Puel’s side, having lost attacking star Riyad Mahrez to Manchester City during the summer. Ndidi’s renewal breathes fresh impetus into the Leicester ranks, and proves that the club are capable of keeping hold of their best players.

Despite losing Mahrez to Pep Guardiola’s side, Leicester hit back in the transfer market with a raft of high profile signings over the summer, which included the arrivals of James Maddison, Ricardo Pereira and Caglar Soyuncu.

The Foxes also successfully batted away interest from Manchester United to keep hold of star defender Harry Maguire, whilst Jamie Vardy also penned fresh terms on a new contract.

Ndidi’s new mega-deal is the latest addition to an impressive succession of positive business in the Leicester ranks in recent months. The Nigerian midfielder has become an integral part of the Foxes’ ranks since his £15m arrival from Genk in January 2017.

The new six-year deal will keep Ndidi at the King Power Stadium until 2024, and it is one of the clearest indications to date that Claude Puel is building a squad which is capable of challenging for trophies once again, with Ndidi a central component to his plans.

Leicester fans have taken to social media to express their delight at seeing their star midfielder commit his future to the club. Here is a selection of their responses to the good news: