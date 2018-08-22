Man Utd Fans Pay for Anti-Ed Woodward Banner to Be Flown Over Old Trafford Before Tottenham Match

A group of Manchester United fans have paid for a plane with a banner demanding the resignation of Ed Woodward to fly over Old Trafford before Monday's game against Tottenham.

The banner will also be addressed to United's owners the Glazer family, and will be seen up to an hour before the Premier League fixture kicks off at 8pm on Monday evening, the Sun reports.

The message on the banner will read ‘ED OUT – LUHG’. LUHG is an initialism meaning 'Love United, Hate Glazers'.

United have started the season in indifferent fashion, following up their opening day win over Leicester with a disappointing performance in defeat against Brighton on Sunday.

However, the club's supporters have chosen to target executive vice-chairman Woodward rather than manager Jose Mourinho, believing that he is the one responsible for many of United's current problems.

He managed to get Mourinho to sign a new contract in January keeping him at Old Trafford until 2020, but then failed to back him sufficiently in the summer transfer window.

As a result, United failed to sign a centre back - much to Mourinho's frustration - and the performance at Brighton shows how costly this could be.

Some of the criticism of Woodward is unfair though - he has allowed Mourinho a £302m net spend since he took over, and he has worked hard to improve United's investments off the field.

This will be the first time that a plane banner has flown over Old Trafford since a message calling for the sacking of then-manager David Moyes in March 2014.