Olympiacos vs Burnley Preview: Recent Form, Team News, Predictions & More

Burnley's European adventure continues this Thursday when they travel to Greece to face Olympiacos in the first leg of their Europa League play-off tie.



The Clarets' fans would've been in dreamland when they knocked out Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir in the previous round, however a win for Burnley will take them one step closer to the group stages of the competition.

Olympiacos have been labelled as favourites to progress from this round and into the main competition, although Burnley have already proven they are capable of an upset and will be looking to deliver once again on the big stage.



Here is a preview of their clash on Thursday evening.

Recent Form













As for Sean Dyche's men, they've had plenty of match practice in the build up to this game, however have made a slow start to their Premier League season. After a goalless draw against Southampton on the opening day, Burnley lost 3-1 at home to Watford last weekend and will not be high on confidence heading into the game. Burnley did travel to Istanbul for the first leg of their previous Europa League tie and were able to hold the home side to a goalless draw heading into the second leg at Turf More, and Clarets fans will happily take the same scoreline this time around. Path To This Round

Having received a bye into the third round, Olympiacos got their qualifying campaign off to a flying start.



