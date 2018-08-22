Real Madrid Reject Chance to Sign Willian as Chelsea Look to Cash in on Brazilian Star

Real Madrid have rejected the chance to speak to Willian, despite Chelsea telling the European champions that they can have him for €80m, according to reports from Spain.

The Brazilian was linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge at the end of last season and has admitted that he would have left the club if Antonio Conte had continued as manager.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Chelsea rejected several bids from Barcelona earlier this summer, refusing to deviate from their asking price, and eventually the Blaugrana were forced to back down.





Real Madrid's need for a player like Willian is arguably greater, following the summer departure of the talismanic Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, and they have until next week's Spanish transfer deadline to complete any business.

The Blues, trying to take advantage of Real's need, have reportedly offered Willian to Los Blancos, but Mundo Deportivo claim that this offer was rejected and Julen Lopetegui is looking elsewhere to strengthen his squad.

Willian has started both of Chelsea's Premier League matches so far this season, so clearly Maurizio Sarri sees him as an important member of the squad.

However, Willian is already 30 years old and his performances may start to decline in the years ahead, so one can understand Chelsea's desire to cash in on him while they can.

The Brazilian has made over 230 appearances for Chelsea since joining from Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013.