Report Claims Aaron Ramsey Was Not Dropped for Chelsea Game Due to Stalling Contract Talks

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey was forced to start from the bench against Chelsea on Saturday due to a lingering calf problem, as opposed to a supposed fallout with the club's top brass, according to reports.

Fans were shellshocked when last year's player of the season was sat on the sidelines and Stamford Bridge, with Unai Emery's decision to hook Granit Xhaka and Mesut Özil later in the match a further sign that times are changing in north London.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Ramsey has been at the centre of attention for Arsenal this summer as he continues to delay over signing a new contract, with the club standing firm on their offer and unwilling to match the player's £220,000-a-week demands.

But rumours that the Wales international was dropped against Chelsea because of his contract situation have been rubbished by the Evening Standard, who hint that a "lingering calf injury" was the cause of his absence from the outset.

The latest twist in Ramsey's future - which is drawing too many comparisons with Alexis Sánchez's last season - suggests that La Liga champions Barcelona could look to lure the midfielder to Catalonia if his contract isn't sorted out soon.

The stuttering talks, coupled with the pressure on Arsenal to reduce their wage budget, could see Ramsey leave the club before the European transfer window closes. However, the Gunners will demand top dollar for their star player as they won't be able to reinvest until January.