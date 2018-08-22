Sean Dyche Claims Burnley Remain 'a Work in Progress' Ahead of European Qualifier

By 90Min
August 22, 2018

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has played down his side's chances of matching their achievements from last season, highlighting the club's lack of goals as a key area to work on during the 2018/19 campaign.

The Clarets have registered just one goal so far this season, which came through James Tarkowski during the defeat against Watford. However, few concerns have been raised as the club reached the Europa League qualifiers by finding the back of the net just 36 times last year.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Despite this, head coach Dyche admits that there is a problem with his team in the final third of the pitch, although he claims it is most important that Burnley maintain a reputation for being organised if they want to continue overachieving in the Premier League.

"We’re a work in progress in the top third. The top third of the pitch is always the hardest, particularly in the Premier League," Dyche said, quoted by the Lancashire Telegraph. 


"It’s very difficult in the top third of the pitch to be clinical, precise, to be calm. It’s a continued work in progress for us.

"The rest of the pitch I think we’re very good at," he added. "We’re very organised, we know how to work from our shape, we don’t get flummoxed.

"We stick to what we’re good at and we make sure we deliver it. And we’ve still got moments of quality that can win a match."

Burnley will be hopeful registering their first win of the season when they travel to face Fulham on Sunday, but attentions first switched their final Europa League qualifying match against Olympiacos.

The Clarets will travel to the Karaiskakis Stadium in Greece on Thursday before welcoming The Legend to Turf Moor next week, where Wolves loanee Roderick Miranda and former Chelsea midfielder Marko Marin could feature once again on English soil.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)