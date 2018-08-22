Sean Dyche Claims Burnley Remain 'a Work in Progress' Ahead of European Qualifier

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has played down his side's chances of matching their achievements from last season, highlighting the club's lack of goals as a key area to work on during the 2018/19 campaign.

The Clarets have registered just one goal so far this season, which came through James Tarkowski during the defeat against Watford. However, few concerns have been raised as the club reached the Europa League qualifiers by finding the back of the net just 36 times last year.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Despite this, head coach Dyche admits that there is a problem with his team in the final third of the pitch, although he claims it is most important that Burnley maintain a reputation for being organised if they want to continue overachieving in the Premier League.

"We’re a work in progress in the top third. The top third of the pitch is always the hardest, particularly in the Premier League," Dyche said, quoted by the Lancashire Telegraph.





"It’s very difficult in the top third of the pitch to be clinical, precise, to be calm. It’s a continued work in progress for us.

All-time PL goals:



Sergio Aguero 146-146 Burnley — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) August 19, 2018

"The rest of the pitch I think we’re very good at," he added. "We’re very organised, we know how to work from our shape, we don’t get flummoxed.

"We stick to what we’re good at and we make sure we deliver it. And we’ve still got moments of quality that can win a match."

Burnley will be hopeful registering their first win of the season when they travel to face Fulham on Sunday, but attentions first switched their final Europa League qualifying match against Olympiacos.

The Clarets will travel to the Karaiskakis Stadium in Greece on Thursday before welcoming The Legend to Turf Moor next week, where Wolves loanee Roderick Miranda and former Chelsea midfielder Marko Marin could feature once again on English soil.