Stoke City Line Up Move for Veteran Derby Midfielder as Potters Look to Bolster Squad

By 90Min
August 22, 2018

Stoke City are believed to be preparing a loan move for Derby County midfielder Tom Huddlestone, as Gary Rowett looks to bolster his squad for the push for promotion back to the Premier League.

Huddlestone hasn't played a competitive match under his new manager Frank Lampard this season and, according to the Daily Mail is eager to move away in order to play first team football. 

The Potters are hopeful of securing the midfield enforcer on a season long loan, with the option to sign the player at the end of the campaign.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

The 31-year-old missed his side's first two games of the season with a hip injury, but wasn't recalled for their last match against Millwall

It is believed that Lampard's high octane style of football isn't suited to Huddlestone, and his manager will look to move him on so as to not compromise his preferred approach to the game.

Conversely, Rowett is keen to recruit a powerful force for the heart of his midfield, and is thought to be an admirer of Huddlestone's composer on the ball. The Potters currently lie 19th in the league table, after winning just one of their opening four matches. The side will look to improve on Wednesday evening, when they take on recently promoted Wigan.

Meanwhile, Stoke midfielder Badou Ndiaye is set to leave the club on loan, returning to his former side Galatasary

The Senegal international joined the Potters just last season but looks to be keen to leave following their drop into the Championship. Should the club fail to gain promotion, it is likely that Ndiaye won't be on the club's books next season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)