Stoke City Line Up Move for Veteran Derby Midfielder as Potters Look to Bolster Squad

Stoke City are believed to be preparing a loan move for Derby County midfielder Tom Huddlestone, as Gary Rowett looks to bolster his squad for the push for promotion back to the Premier League.

Huddlestone hasn't played a competitive match under his new manager Frank Lampard this season and, according to the Daily Mail is eager to move away in order to play first team football.

The Potters are hopeful of securing the midfield enforcer on a season long loan, with the option to sign the player at the end of the campaign.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

The 31-year-old missed his side's first two games of the season with a hip injury, but wasn't recalled for their last match against Millwall.

It is believed that Lampard's high octane style of football isn't suited to Huddlestone, and his manager will look to move him on so as to not compromise his preferred approach to the game.

Conversely, Rowett is keen to recruit a powerful force for the heart of his midfield, and is thought to be an admirer of Huddlestone's composer on the ball. The Potters currently lie 19th in the league table, after winning just one of their opening four matches. The side will look to improve on Wednesday evening, when they take on recently promoted Wigan.

Meanwhile, Stoke midfielder Badou Ndiaye is set to leave the club on loan, returning to his former side Galatasary.

The Senegal international joined the Potters just last season but looks to be keen to leave following their drop into the Championship. Should the club fail to gain promotion, it is likely that Ndiaye won't be on the club's books next season.