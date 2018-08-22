Tottenham Fans React to 'Bizarre' Claim from Journalist on 'Arrogant' Christian Eriksen

By 90Min
August 22, 2018

Following Kieran Trippier’s exquisitely executed free-kick to open the scoring in Tottenham’s 3-1 victory over Fulham last weekend, it seemed clear that Spurs had found a new set piece king. 

Football journalist Martin Samuel posited the notion in opposition to Christian Eriksen, and Spurs fans have since reacted passionately to the Daily Mail writer’s claims.

Samuel used the events to accuse Eriksen of being ‘arrogant’ in his column for the Mail, and Tottenham supporters were keen to voice their defence of the Danish maestro and to shoot down Samuel’s views on the matter.

The English wing back produced a moment of magic from the dead-ball situation which was reminiscent of his wonder strike against Croatia at the World Cup in the summer, and Samuel took the opportunity to point out that it was the first direct free-kick which Spurs had converted since October 2015, in which Eriksen struck away to Swansea City.

Samuel elaborated in his column: “It was October 4, 2015, when Tottenham last scored a goal from a direct free-kick in the Premier League; two in the same game, in fact, both taken by Christian Eriksen.

“That means it is close to three years since Eriksen last did his job from a dead-ball shooting position. Yet when Tottenham got a free-kick within range against Fulham on Saturday, he still insisted on taking it, ushering Kieran Trippier aside.

“Eriksen missed, twice. Later in the game, when Trippier finally got over the ball in a similar position, he scored.

“Tottenham are the last club one would single out for not affording English players opportunities, but does this not sum up the way homegrown players are viewed?

“Trippier proved an excellent free-kick taker for England at the World Cup, but Eriksen was not demoted and too arrogant to step away. Imagine it the other way around.”

Tottenham fans were less than impressed with Samuel’s perception of the situation. Here is a selection of what Spurs fans had to say on the matter:

