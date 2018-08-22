Report: Fenerbahce Eyes Loan for Tottenham's Moussa Sissoko

Turkish side Fenerbahçe are believed to be working on a loan deal to bring Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko to the club on a season-long loan.

By 90Min
August 22, 2018

According to Turkish outlet Skor, former Spurs director - now at Fenerbahçe - Damien Comolli has been holding meetings with the French international, and is keen for his club to sign the player on loan before the Turkish Süper Lig transfer window closes next week. The Turkish side are currently 10th in the table, after a disappointing loss to Yeni Malatyaspor last weekend.

While Sissoko played a full 90 minutes against his former club Newcastle United on the opening day of the season, he is likely to play a bit-part role at the club again this season, once Spurs' stars who featured heavily at the World Cup are back to full fitness. The 29-year-old could well look for a move out on loan, as he considers his long term plans for the future.

Sissoko joined Spurs in a £30m deal from Newcastle United back in 2016, after impressive at Euro 2016 with the French national team. However, Sissoko has been utilised as a squad rotation option under his manager Mauricio Pochettino, with the side's more proven midfield options often being preferred as starters in the major competitions.

Spurs didn't sign a single player in the summer transfer window, with Pochettino presumably content with his existing squad to challenge for the Premier League title this season. 

It seems unlikely that Sissoko will leave at this stage, given that his side have no opportunity to sign a replacement. However, given the number of midfielders at the club, the deal could happen.

