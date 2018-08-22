UEFA Looking Into Implementing VAR in Champions League

UEFA has confirmed that it is looking into introducing the Video Assistant Referee system (VAR) in the Champions League.

By 90Min
August 22, 2018

UEFA has confirmed that it is looking into introducing the Video Assistant Referee system (VAR) in the Champions League.

VAR was used at a major tournament for the first time this summer as it was implemented at the World Cup to a generally positive reaction.

European football's governing body is carrying out trials to work out how to overcome certain logistical problems which may impede usage.

"UEFA is constantly looking at ways in which it can improve its competitions and we are looking closely at the implementation of video assistant referees that are currently being trialled in various competitions," an official statement read, quoted by Sky Sports News.

"We still see several uncertainties regarding the implementation of VAR and we think it is extremely important that the scope of application, interpretation and technological support are clear to all - including spectators - and fully proven.

"The implementation of VAR on a European scale presents a number of difficulties in the operational, logistical and refereeing areas. Any decision in this respect would require careful assessment of the available solutions and resources needed."

One major challenge is implementing VAR in the group stages, when 32 different teams and stadia need to be catered for. A solution could be to only use VAR from the quarterfinals onwards.

Currently, VAR can be used to review four types of refereeing decisions: violations in the build-up to a goal, penalty decisions, direct red cards, and cases of mistaken identity in the awarding of a red or yellow card.

The Bundesliga and Serie A brought in VAR for the first time last season, with La Liga following suit this year.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)