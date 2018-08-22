UEFA has confirmed that it is looking into introducing the Video Assistant Referee system (VAR) in the Champions League.

VAR was used at a major tournament for the first time this summer as it was implemented at the World Cup to a generally positive reaction.

European football's governing body is carrying out trials to work out how to overcome certain logistical problems which may impede usage.

"UEFA is constantly looking at ways in which it can improve its competitions and we are looking closely at the implementation of video assistant referees that are currently being trialled in various competitions," an official statement read, quoted by Sky Sports News.

"We still see several uncertainties regarding the implementation of VAR and we think it is extremely important that the scope of application, interpretation and technological support are clear to all - including spectators - and fully proven.

"The implementation of VAR on a European scale presents a number of difficulties in the operational, logistical and refereeing areas. Any decision in this respect would require careful assessment of the available solutions and resources needed."

One major challenge is implementing VAR in the group stages, when 32 different teams and stadia need to be catered for. A solution could be to only use VAR from the quarterfinals onwards.

Currently, VAR can be used to review four types of refereeing decisions: violations in the build-up to a goal, penalty decisions, direct red cards, and cases of mistaken identity in the awarding of a red or yellow card.

The Bundesliga and Serie A brought in VAR for the first time last season, with La Liga following suit this year.