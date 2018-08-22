Virgil Van Dijk Confident That 'Fantastic' Summer Signing Can Help Reds Challenge for Silverware

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk appears to have been given a boost in his hopes of winning titles with the club following the arrival of Alisson Becker, admitting that he is "very happy" to see the Brazil international in between the sticks at Anfield.

The Reds had a constant goalkeeping headache last season as both Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius took turns acting as the club's first choice goalkeeper.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

In the end, Liverpool's lack of a world class goalkeeper proved costly as Karius made a number of high-profile mistakes towards the back end of the campaign, especially in the Champions League final, and the former Mainz star is now expected to be shipped out to Beşiktaş.

Speaking after the club's win over Crystal Palace on Monday, Dutch international van Dijk admitted that summer signing Alisson brings a certain presence to the Liverpool defence, hinting that they are in a much stronger position to challenge for silverware this season.

"It’s fantastic. You see how composed he is, the presence he has, he’s a fantastic goalie," van Dijk said, quoted by the Liverpool Echo. "We are all very happy to have him in the team, he’s a good character as well, I’m very happy with him."

Fans have also been singing the praises of Alisson following his big-money arrival on Merseyside, although the performances of Trent Alexander Arnold and Adam Lallana appeared to leave a lot to be desired against Crystal Palace.

Goals from James Milner and Sadio Mané, either side of Aaron Wan-Bissaka's red card, at Selhurst Park ensured the Reds returned to Liverpool with all three points.

Manager Jürgen Klopp will be hoping that he can stop Brighton & Hove Albion in their tracks this weekend following their surprise win over Manchester United when the Seagulls travel to Anfield on matchday three.