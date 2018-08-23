Arsenal Fans Ready to Wave Off Club Veteran Following Weekly Wage Boost Request

By 90Min
August 23, 2018

Arsenal fans are starting to get fed up with Aaron Ramsey as the Wales international is looking to upgrade his salary with no success so far.

Ramsey has only one year remaining on his contract and is aiming at boosting it along with a significant increase in his weekly wage, which the club has no intention to carry out. Following Mesut Ozil's £350k-a-week new deal, the Welsh midfielder may feel that his contribution to the squad deserves a reward similar to the one given to the Germany international.

According to the Evening Standard, the 27-year-old is seeking to close a deal worth around double his current weekly wage (£110k-a-week). Despite the Gunners wanting Ramsey to extend his stay in north London, the club has told the midfielder that Ozil's deal should not be a benchmark to aim for as the German has specific worldwide commercial value.  

Not new to these kinds of issues, following last year's saga regarding Alexis Sanchez who eventually moved to  Manchester United in January, Arsenal fans are not impressed by the lack of developments in the Ramsey drama and have used social media to show their discontent.

Ramsey has been an Arsenal player since 2008, with loan experiences both at Nottingham Forest and at his former club Cardiff, and has made a total of 236 appearances.

Surprisingly missing last week's clash against Chelsea, it is understood that Ramsey had some concerns about a potential calf injury. However, considering the saga related to his weekly wage, suspects around a possible move before the 31st August could be well-founded.

And, by the looks of it, Arsenal supporters would be ready to see him go.

