Arsenal Fans Ready to Wave Off Club Veteran Following Weekly Wage Boost Request

Arsenal fans are starting to get fed up with Aaron Ramsey as the Wales international is looking to upgrade his salary with no success so far.

Ramsey has only one year remaining on his contract and is aiming at boosting it along with a significant increase in his weekly wage, which the club has no intention to carry out. Following Mesut Ozil's £350k-a-week new deal, the Welsh midfielder may feel that his contribution to the squad deserves a reward similar to the one given to the Germany international.

James Olley: Ramsey wants to double his £110kpw salary; the parties are some way apart from reaching an agreement; #AFC still hope he will renew but insist they will not be held to ransom. Full story.https://t.co/ypv5UNjxaN — Arsènic™ (@MrArsenicTM) August 21, 2018

According to the Evening Standard, the 27-year-old is seeking to close a deal worth around double his current weekly wage (£110k-a-week). Despite the Gunners wanting Ramsey to extend his stay in north London, the club has told the midfielder that Ozil's deal should not be a benchmark to aim for as the German has specific worldwide commercial value.

Not new to these kinds of issues, following last year's saga regarding Alexis Sanchez who eventually moved to Manchester United in January, Arsenal fans are not impressed by the lack of developments in the Ramsey drama and have used social media to show their discontent.

This will probably prove an unpopular view but I stand by it 100%...



Aaron Ramsey is quality, he's changed my opinion, scored some crucial goals & carried our MF at times, but if He, or His agent think they can get better elsewhere then go & until then, for me he's benched. #AFC pic.twitter.com/Gw4bepwl1L — Kris Carpenter ⭐⭐ (@AFCfreddie8) August 21, 2018

Sign or go, perform or get benched.. Wenger is gone so Basic school days are over!! — ℳℜ.KIИGßEEZ👑🐝🇯🇲 (@lando_AFC) August 20, 2018

Laughable that he thinks he's worth that much. Don't see any big clubs sniffing around him either. Keep this up he'll be playing for West Ham by January. — #GoonerFamily (@futuristic_heat) August 21, 2018

Exactly! The Ramsey-Ransom-Holdout!! He’s def not worth 220K+ a week! He can walk for all I care! — ArsenalTheSinkingShip (@Shell_DonG) August 21, 2018

Ramsey needs to consider when he broke his leg and was out for 18months club paid his wages without any hesitation. Now he is holding us for ransom without remembering we made him who he is now. We could have released him back then. — Free Transfers FC. (@BeastDaBest) August 21, 2018

When you think you are bigger than the club, you should leave. In no way of form can he demand 220k per week — 'M tje (@Mettje_96) August 21, 2018

Aaron Ramsey on £110k a week wants a ‘significant’ pay rise lol. Not even worth that. — Stephen Wilkinson (@bswilkinson) August 21, 2018

Ramsey has been an Arsenal player since 2008, with loan experiences both at Nottingham Forest and at his former club Cardiff, and has made a total of 236 appearances.

Surprisingly missing last week's clash against Chelsea, it is understood that Ramsey had some concerns about a potential calf injury. However, considering the saga related to his weekly wage, suspects around a possible move before the 31st August could be well-founded.

And, by the looks of it, Arsenal supporters would be ready to see him go.