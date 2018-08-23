Aston Villa Boss Steve Bruce Makes Bold Claim That Youngster Is 'Better' Than Liverpool Stars

By 90Min
August 23, 2018

Aston Villa boss and veteran manager Steve Bruce has claimed that England under-21 international, Jack Grealish, is the best young player he's ever worked with. 

A bold statement, Bruce believes that Grealish is indeed even more talented that Liverpool Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson. Happy to keep him after transfer window speculation, the Villans' boss suggests he was lucky the young midfielder stayed.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Speaking to BBC Sport, Bruce commented: "Certainly if there wasn't new ownership, Jack wouldn't be here," added Bruce, whose side have won their first two Championship matches.


"He's arguably the best young player I've had, probably ever, when you think of Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson who are playing at Liverpool, and I've had a lot of good young players.

"We have said to him there will be a reward of a new contract offer to him. The new owners are trying to get a new chief executive in at the moment and that will kick in hopefully at the end of this month when the window closes."

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

With suggestions of interest from both Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, Villa fans will now hope their starlet can put all speculation behind him. Never far away from a headline, Grealish will want the next few to be about his exploits on the field, as opposed to a possible move off it. 

After a takeover was completed by Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens, the former European Cup winners will hope to make it back into the big time this season.

Likely to be rewarded with a new contract, Grealish should have his eyes firmly set on helping Villa garner as many points as possible. With fans longing for a Premier League return, the 22-year-old has a major role to play this term. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)