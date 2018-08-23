Aston Villa Boss Steve Bruce Makes Bold Claim That Youngster Is 'Better' Than Liverpool Stars

Aston Villa boss and veteran manager Steve Bruce has claimed that England under-21 international, Jack Grealish, is the best young player he's ever worked with.

A bold statement, Bruce believes that Grealish is indeed even more talented that Liverpool Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson. Happy to keep him after transfer window speculation, the Villans' boss suggests he was lucky the young midfielder stayed.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Speaking to BBC Sport, Bruce commented: "Certainly if there wasn't new ownership, Jack wouldn't be here," added Bruce, whose side have won their first two Championship matches.





"He's arguably the best young player I've had, probably ever, when you think of Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson who are playing at Liverpool, and I've had a lot of good young players.

"We have said to him there will be a reward of a new contract offer to him. The new owners are trying to get a new chief executive in at the moment and that will kick in hopefully at the end of this month when the window closes."

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

With suggestions of interest from both Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, Villa fans will now hope their starlet can put all speculation behind him. Never far away from a headline, Grealish will want the next few to be about his exploits on the field, as opposed to a possible move off it.

After a takeover was completed by Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens, the former European Cup winners will hope to make it back into the big time this season.

Likely to be rewarded with a new contract, Grealish should have his eyes firmly set on helping Villa garner as many points as possible. With fans longing for a Premier League return, the 22-year-old has a major role to play this term.